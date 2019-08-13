Diamond Hill Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Loews Corp. (L) as Share Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Glenview State Bank Trust Has Raised Stake

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp. (L) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 1.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.50 million, down from 5.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 949,516 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – benzinga.com” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Amazon Rules the Online Grocery Market – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prns Limited Com owns 3,783 shares. Churchill Mgmt holds 9,633 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 8,689 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold Inc has 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,000 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 1.03% or 27,480 shares in its portfolio. Magellan Asset Ltd invested in 31 shares. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Tru stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Torch Wealth Management Lc holds 0.78% or 711 shares. Letko Brosseau Associates Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Impact Advsr Limited Co stated it has 3.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Com holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 57,442 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Star Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.4% or 12,145 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,204 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian (Uk) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Creative Planning reported 7,569 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 482,800 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 24 shares. Diamond Hill reported 3.45 million shares stake. Huntington Bankshares reported 221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 100,228 shares in its portfolio. Comm Commercial Bank reported 7,281 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 302,504 shares stake. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 805,290 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru Commerce owns 0.17% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 31,259 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 2,012 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 6,726 shares.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diamond Offshore drops deeper into the red – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What’s next for L Brands? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower With China Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.