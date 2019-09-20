Diamond Hill Capital Management Decreased Endo International Plc (ENDP) Position By $1.06 Million; Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stake

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) stake by 53.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 253,719 shares as Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT)’s stock declined 6.06%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 223,394 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 477,113 last quarter. Lifetime Brands Inc now has $189.81 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 18,878 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Endo International Plc (ENDP) stake by 19.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 264,519 shares as Endo International Plc (ENDP)’s stock declined 58.29%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 1.08 million shares with $4.47M value, down from 1.35M last quarter. Endo International Plc now has $760.68M valuation. The stock decreased 12.95% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 10.08M shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 27/04/2018 – ENDO: SIGNIFICANT NUMBER IN STUDY SATISFIED OR VERY SATISFIED; 19/03/2018 – Endo International, Depomed and Mallinckrodt all fell on the news; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Endo; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics : FDA Panel Voted Not to Recommend Approval of NDA for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 22/05/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Confirms Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder in JAMA Internal Medicine; 02/05/2018 – Endo Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Endo International’s 1Q Loss More Than Doubles; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 239,337 shares to 696,172 valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 47,811 shares and now owns 49,739 shares. Axalta Coating Sys Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold LCUT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Natl Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 25,526 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 17,121 shares stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 7,767 shares. 1.32M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Blackrock reported 840,707 shares stake. Mill Road Management invested 21.06% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Boston Ptnrs holds 170,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group accumulated 554,415 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 858 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Centre Partners V – L.P. bought $613,175.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. LCUT’s profit will be $9.35 million for 5.07 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 131,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1.78M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 12,100 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Macquarie Grp Limited reported 59,100 shares stake. Parametrica Mngmt holds 8.5% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 12,140 shares. Glenview Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 13.80 million shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.04% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company reported 120,000 shares stake. Quantitative Lc owns 631,943 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 4.81 million shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 177,700 shares. Cim Invest Mangement has 30,404 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Among 5 analysts covering Endo Int`l (NASDAQ:ENDP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Endo Int`l has $900 highest and $300 lowest target. $5.80’s average target is 72.62% above currents $3.36 stock price. Endo Int`l had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 17 by Citigroup.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) stake by 294,770 shares to 5.85M valued at $225.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 44,750 shares and now owns 1.66M shares. Cadence Bancorporation (Cl A) was raised too.

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 25.35% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $119.99 million for 1.58 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.