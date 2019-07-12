Diamond Hill Capital Management Cut Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Springbok Capital Management Increased Insmed (INSM) Holding By $467,799

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 0.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 5,190 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 1.98 million shares with $242.68 million value, down from 1.99 million last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $187.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $133.95. About 214,469 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Insmed Inc (INSM) stake by 8065.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 16,131 shares as Insmed Inc (INSM)’s stock rose 11.41%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 16,331 shares with $475,000 value, up from 200 last quarter. Insmed Inc now has $2.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 8,475 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has risen 6.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Natl Bank Of America De holds 207,343 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 957,552 shares. 841,119 were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership holds 25,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). D E Shaw And has 0.02% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). 21,177 were reported by Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 493 shares. Castleark Ltd Co accumulated 248,402 shares. 7.24 million are owned by Blackrock. Legal General Gp Plc accumulated 39,773 shares. 34,667 are owned by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.02% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $137,500 activity. ALTOMARI ALFRED sold $137,500 worth of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) stake by 46,307 shares to 12,493 valued at $125,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Synaptics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SYNA) stake by 39,200 shares and now owns 800 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed had 9 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, January 17. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by H.C. Wainwright. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.62% stake. Moreover, Northside Mngmt Lc has 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 12,991 were reported by Lincoln Cap Llc. Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.88% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 34,778 shares. Amg Funds Limited Company accumulated 10,378 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 11.12M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 69,261 shares. Roundview Cap owns 27,000 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 97,175 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Cortland Assoc Mo reported 1,756 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter invested 1.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cognios Cap Lc holds 19,695 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 20,003 shares stake.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stake by 284,683 shares to 7.59 million valued at $322.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mr Cooper Group Inc. stake by 724,335 shares and now owns 8.11M shares. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

