Diamond Hill Capital Management Cut Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Position By $13.40 Million; The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Berkeley Group Holdings The PLC (LON:BKG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Berkeley Group Holdings The PLC has GBX 4130 highest and GBX 3480 lowest target. GBX 3832.50’s average target is -2.16% below currents GBX 3917 stock price. Berkeley Group Holdings The PLC had 21 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of BKG in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Add” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. See The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 3790.00 New Target: GBX 4020.00 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 3790.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 3790.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 3790.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3280.00 New Target: GBX 3480.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3750.00 New Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4600.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3350.00 Maintain

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) stake by 15.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 352,753 shares as Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 1.94 million shares with $74.34M value, down from 2.29M last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp. now has $59.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 3.23M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Cl B (BRKB) stake by 64,063 shares to 2.23 million valued at $448.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 256,440 shares and now owns 3.35 million shares. Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 8.82% above currents $42.73 stock price. Boston Scientific Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Thursday, June 27 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Company holds 649,676 shares. Rampart Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.48% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 4.29 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 4,280 shares. Korea reported 1.81 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 341,895 shares. Sands Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 16 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 81,027 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 199,804 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management accumulated 9,526 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Axa holds 0.13% or 849,947 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc owns 26,352 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $525.00 million for 28.11 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More important recent The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Berkeley Group Holdings plc’s (LON:BKG) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why We Like The Berkeley Group Holdings plcâ€™s (LON:BKG) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Berkeley Group Holdings (LON:BKG) Share Price Has Gained 67% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.