Diamond Hill Capital Management Cut Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stake By $7.01 Million; Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA American Depositary (ITUB) Shorts Decreased By 2.88%

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA American Depositary (NYSE:ITUB) had a decrease of 2.88% in short interest. ITUB’s SI was 12.36 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.88% from 12.73M shares previously. With 18.17 million avg volume, 1 days are for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA American Depositary (NYSE:ITUB)’s short sellers to cover ITUB’s short positions. The SI to Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA American Depositary’s float is 0.26%. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 12.04 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) stake by 13.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 333,613 shares as Aircastle Ltd. (AYR)’s stock rose 3.18%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 2.11 million shares with $44.82M value, down from 2.44 million last quarter. Aircastle Ltd. now has $1.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 358,669 shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $78.95 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It has a 13.5 P/E ratio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $37.47M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold AYR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 44.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 42.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments accumulated 404,041 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.62M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, James Invest has 0.02% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Asset Incorporated accumulated 1.02 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 42,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 84,260 shares stake. Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Co reported 0.12% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability holds 9,886 shares. Prudential Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 1.94 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 109,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Research invested in 0.24% or 30,000 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). State Common Retirement Fund reported 60,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 13,270 shares in its portfolio.