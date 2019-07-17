Diamond Hill Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC); Netflix (NFLX) Holding Held by Glynn Capital Management Llc

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 942,207 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 144,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 970,732 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.91M, up from 826,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 35.25 million shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Faces Another Huge Fine. Is That Too Much?: DealBook Briefing; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 10/04/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON REPORTER CONF. CALL; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Ready to Grow Auto-Lending Business (Video); 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru holds 4,545 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 292 were reported by Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc. Ssi Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 838 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Incorporated Lc has 0.69% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 3,852 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 596,002 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.41% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 23,100 shares. Tiger Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.11M shares or 4.15% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Limited Company holds 0.01% or 983 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W And New York holds 1.74% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 20,011 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 400 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.46% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mckinley Carter Wealth stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,064 shares to 23,454 shares, valued at $41.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 2.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Retail Bank Tru Of Newtown invested in 0.16% or 11,885 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 13,296 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,550 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ci has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 15,297 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 250,357 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.43% or 443,477 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gardner Russo Gardner holds 4.75% or 12.65 million shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt owns 31,906 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Management owns 4,682 shares. Acg Wealth reported 62,067 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Boltwood Mgmt stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

