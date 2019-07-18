Diamond Hill Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN); As Dlh Hldgs (DLHC) Share Price Rose, Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Increased Its Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (DLHC) by 19.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 84,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 528,690 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 443,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dlh Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 2,726 shares traded. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 2.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 12,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.84 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 10,886 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 270 shares. 16,194 were accumulated by Iberiabank. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Services has invested 1.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Gmt Cap Corp has invested 1.12% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). The Kansas-based Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.08% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware has 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,609 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Com, Florida-based fund reported 25,602 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Montag A invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 820,391 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.68% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Valley National Advisers has 0.16% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 14,478 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) by 352,753 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $74.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hub Group Inc. (Cl A) (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 10,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24M shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 157,486 shares to 132,259 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) by 253,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,938 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).