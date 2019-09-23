Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

Both Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.