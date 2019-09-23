Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

Both Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|217.02
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.31%
|5.92%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
