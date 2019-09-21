Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Posted by on September 21, 2019 at 6:09 pm

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%
Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%
Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.

