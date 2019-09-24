Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

As Conglomerates companies, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.