Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.