Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.