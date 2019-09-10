Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Demonstrates Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.26%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
