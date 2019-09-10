Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.