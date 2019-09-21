Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
