Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.