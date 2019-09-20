Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.