Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

As Conglomerates companies, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares and 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. Competitively, Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 22.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
