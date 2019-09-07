Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

As Conglomerates companies, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares and 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. Competitively, Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 22.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.