Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.91%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
