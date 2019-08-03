Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.91%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.