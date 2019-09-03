Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36

Table 1 demonstrates Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.