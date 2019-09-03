Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
Table 1 demonstrates Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.7%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
