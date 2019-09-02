Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.