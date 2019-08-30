Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Comparing side by side

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats on 1 of the 1 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
