Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) Comparing side by side

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
