Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) Comparing side by side

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.