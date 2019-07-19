DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 93.89 N/A -0.74 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 77.65 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.1% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.