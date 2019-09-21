DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 66.04 N/A -0.92 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 20%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.