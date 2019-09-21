DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|66.04
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 20%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.