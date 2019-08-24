DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

We will be contrasting the differences between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 55.47 N/A -0.92 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.