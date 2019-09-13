DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 77.40 N/A -0.92 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.