DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 50.19 N/A -0.92 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $10, with potential downside of -61.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 83.5% respectively. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.