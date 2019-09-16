DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 69.40 N/A -0.92 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 51 115.29 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, which is potential 66.76% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than MyoKardia Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.