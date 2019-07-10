DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 107.82 N/A -0.74 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 46.11% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 66.7%. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Merus N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.