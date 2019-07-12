DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 109.50 N/A -0.74 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.43 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 80.7%. Insiders held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Innoviva Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.