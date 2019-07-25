DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|83.81
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 45.6%. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|12.77%
|19.75%
|16.55%
|0%
|0%
|14.21%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Summary
Gossamer Bio Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
