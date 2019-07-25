DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 83.81 N/A -0.74 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 45.6%. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.