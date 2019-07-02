DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

We are contrasting DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 116.71 N/A -0.74 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 18.2%. Insiders held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Global Cord Blood Corporation

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).