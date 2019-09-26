DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

We will be comparing the differences between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 51.87 N/A -0.92 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 8.45 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 465.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.