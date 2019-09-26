DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

We will be comparing the differences between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|51.87
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|8.45
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 465.37%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
