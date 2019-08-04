DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

We are comparing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 84.29 N/A -0.92 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.01 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 878.26% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 83.3% respectively. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.