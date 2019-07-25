DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 83.81 N/A -0.74 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 9.77 N/A -5.34 0.00

Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s average target price is $18.88, while its potential upside is 133.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.