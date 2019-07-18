DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 89.09 N/A -0.74 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 19.30 N/A -1.95 0.00

Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 29.31% and its average target price is $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.