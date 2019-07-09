DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 116.23 N/A -0.74 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 88 7.54 N/A 3.36 28.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -6.13% and its average target price is $88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 47.7%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.37%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.