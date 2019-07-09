DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|116.23
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|88
|7.54
|N/A
|3.36
|28.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|8.9%
|7.4%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -6.13% and its average target price is $88.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 47.7%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.37%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.39%
|16.36%
|35.79%
|12.76%
|23.84%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
