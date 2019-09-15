DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

This is a contrast between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 69.40 N/A -0.92 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.