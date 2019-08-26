DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Since DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 57.44 N/A -0.92 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 127.47 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 35.3%. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.