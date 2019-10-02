DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

This is a contrast between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|9.12M
|-0.92
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.41M
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|346,280,897.60%
|0%
|0%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|107,011,233.96%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 0%. Insiders held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
