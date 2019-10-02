DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

This is a contrast between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.12M -0.92 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 346,280,897.60% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 107,011,233.96% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 0%. Insiders held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.