DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 59.55 N/A -0.92 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 180.54 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.