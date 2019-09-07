DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

As Biotechnology companies, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|68.44
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|67.97
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
