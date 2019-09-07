DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

As Biotechnology companies, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 68.44 N/A -0.92 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.97 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.