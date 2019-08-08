DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 77.70 N/A -0.92 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 19.45 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 21.4%. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.