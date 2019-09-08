DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achaogen Inc. (:)

We will be contrasting the differences between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Achaogen Inc. (:) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 69.37 N/A -0.92 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 46.66% respectively. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Achaogen Inc. has 7.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Achaogen Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.