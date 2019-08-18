DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 61.48 N/A -0.92 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Vital Therapies Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.