DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 55.47 N/A -0.92 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 108.98 N/A -0.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 33.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Vical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Vical Incorporated on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.