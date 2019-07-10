DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 98.46 N/A -0.74 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 14.02 N/A -1.94 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 7.61% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.