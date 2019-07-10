DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|98.46
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|14.02
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 7.61% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13.21%
|1.31%
|50.21%
|11.34%
|68.22%
|60.48%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
