DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Contrasting side by side

Since DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 86.45 N/A -0.74 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -28.1% weaker performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.