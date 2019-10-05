DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Contrasting side by side

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|9.12M
|-0.92
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|-0.06
|24.46M
|-1.66
|0.00
Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|350,728,762.07%
|0%
|0%
|Otonomy Inc.
|1,113,741,917.86%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $8, which is potential 272.09% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
