DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Contrasting side by side

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.12M -0.92 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 350,728,762.07% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 1,113,741,917.86% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $8, which is potential 272.09% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.