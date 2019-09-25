DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Contrasting side by side

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 56.19 N/A -0.92 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average price target and a -63.86% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 83.5%. Insiders owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.