DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparison side by side

Since DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 51.87 N/A -0.92 0.00 Novavax Inc. 7 6.71 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 135.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.