DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Comparing side by side

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 76.08 N/A -0.92 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.36 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.